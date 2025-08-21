Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Stake Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

