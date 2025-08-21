Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,139,000 after buying an additional 277,352 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $74.0080 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

