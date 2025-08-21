Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 215,764 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 366.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 273,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,888 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Trading Up 1.6%

SRI opened at $8.0650 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $225.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $227.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.90 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoneridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

