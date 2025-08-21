Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. $INN Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,445 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,469,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 277,996 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of INN stock opened at $5.1450 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $559.82 million, a P/E ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.73. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.49 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -355.56%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

