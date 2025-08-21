Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.62% from the stock’s previous close.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

SMMT stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of -1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.66). On average, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 435.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 324,555 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

