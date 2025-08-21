Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3,824.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,625,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock
In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 20,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $654,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,016.80. This trade represents a 45.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Reed sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $160,488.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,555.04. This trade represents a 25.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,654 shares of company stock worth $3,101,811. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRRK
Scholar Rock Trading Up 14.2%
Shares of SRRK opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.48.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scholar Rock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.