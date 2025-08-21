Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 31,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 807.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Price Performance
NYSE OI opened at $12.9260 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on OI. Wall Street Zen upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial set a $21.00 target price on O-I Glass and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Insider Activity at O-I Glass
In other O-I Glass news, CEO Gordon Hardie purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 515,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,202.70. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams acquired 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $49,955.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 184,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,033.35. This represents a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
