Swiss National Bank Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CONMED were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 10,855.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 78,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,328,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth $5,029,000.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD opened at $53.4830 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. CONMED Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.23.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $342.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

