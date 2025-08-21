Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Quaker Houghton $KWR

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,689,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $137.0040 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.40. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quaker Houghton has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $180.96.

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.11). Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.The company had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from Quaker Houghton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio is currently -451.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Quaker Houghton and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

