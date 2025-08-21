Swiss National Bank Sells 5,300 Shares of Silver Standard Resources Inc. $SSRM

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Silver Standard Resources were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Silver Standard Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Silver Standard Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.85 to $18.95 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silver Standard Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Silver Standard Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silver Standard Resources Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Standard Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Standard Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.