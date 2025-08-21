Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 157,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHC stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Sotera Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.78 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 2.14%.The business had revenue of $294.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

