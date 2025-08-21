T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,774 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 995.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 174,022 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 805,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 319,473 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

TSPA opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

