Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, anincreaseof42.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Table Trac Stock Performance

Shares of TBTC opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Table Trac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

