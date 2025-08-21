TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.