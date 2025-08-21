TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 6,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 11,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
TeamViewer Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.
About TeamViewer
TeamViewer SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer remote, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise cloud-based remote connectivity solution for scale, productivity, and security; TeamViewer Frontline, an enterprise augmented reality solution productivity platform; endpoint security for remote devices; TeamViewer Remote Management that manages, monitors, tracks, patches, and protects computers, devices, and software from a single platform; TeamViewer Mobile Device Management, which enables the onboarding, roll-out, management, and troubleshooting of mobile devices; and Tensor Embedded for after-sales support of connected equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TeamViewer
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.