TEGNA Inc. $TGNA Stock Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.0080 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.28.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.92 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

