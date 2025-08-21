TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Short Interest Down 38.8% in July

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,086,900 shares, adeclineof38.8% from the July 15th total of 1,775,700 shares. Approximately0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded TerrAscend from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.
