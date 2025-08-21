The Campbell’s Company $CPB Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Campbell’s worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Campbell’s by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Campbell’s during the first quarter worth about $65,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

