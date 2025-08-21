theglobe.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Update

theglobe.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 123,000 shares, agrowthof50.9% from the July 15th total of 81,500 shares. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

theglobe.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGLO opened at $0.2402 on Thursday. theglobe.com has a one year low of $0.0701 and a one year high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

