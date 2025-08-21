Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Trading Up 6% – Should You Buy?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 63,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 44,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Thor Explorations Trading Up 6.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

