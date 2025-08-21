Top Travel Stocks To Follow Now – August 19th

Get alerts:

SoFi Technologies, Costco Wholesale, and Alibaba Group are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the travel and tourism sector—airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car‐rental firms and online booking platforms. By investing in these equities, market participants seek exposure to global travel demand and industry growth. Because travel activity is closely tied to economic cycles, consumer confidence, seasonality and geopolitical events, travel stocks can exhibit higher volatility than broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

