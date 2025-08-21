TOPCON (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

TOPCON (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 248,600 shares, adecreaseof36.5% from the July 15th total of 391,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,486.0 days. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,486.0 days.
TOPCON Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $22.2807 on Thursday. TOPCON has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -445.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15.
TOPCON Company Profile
