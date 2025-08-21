TOPCON (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

TOPCON (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 248,600 shares, adecreaseof36.5% from the July 15th total of 391,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,486.0 days. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,486.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $22.2807 on Thursday. TOPCON has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -445.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

