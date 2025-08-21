Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 485,600 shares, adecreaseof35.6% from the July 15th total of 754,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,428.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,428.0 days.

Get Traton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on TRATF

Traton Stock Up 3.7%

About Traton

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. Traton has a 1 year low of $26.7950 and a 1 year high of $41.21.

(Get Free Report)

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.