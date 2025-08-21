Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,872,500 shares, adropof23.0% from the July 15th total of 5,030,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.7 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.2273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, St Hubert’s The Stag, Lindeman’s, Squealing pig, Blossom Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, Pepperjack, Wynns, Matua, Seppelt, Beringer, Etude, Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Beringer Bros, and Castello di Gabbiano.

