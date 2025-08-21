Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,872,500 shares, adropof23.0% from the July 15th total of 5,030,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.7 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.2273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.
About Treasury Wine Estates
