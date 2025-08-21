Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, agrowthof28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

TMICY opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.70. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $450.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.56 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

