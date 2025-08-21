Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, agrowthof57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $3.4630 on Thursday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

