UBS Group Begins Coverage on Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hesai Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hesai Group

Hesai Group Price Performance

HSAI opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.72). Hesai Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the second quarter worth $279,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the second quarter worth $4,423,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the second quarter worth $5,231,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hesai Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 150,022 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the second quarter worth $4,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.