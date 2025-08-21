UGI Corporation $UGI Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 945.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $5,176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $34.8040 on Thursday. UGI Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded UGI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

