US Bancorp DE Has $33,000 Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. $TBI

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in TrueBlue by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TrueBlue by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.52 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. TrueBlue has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TrueBlue from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

