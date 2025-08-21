US Bancorp DE Makes New $29,000 Investment in Compugen Ltd. $CGEN

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Compugen alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Compugen by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Compugen by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 40,494 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Compugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Compugen had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Compugen

(Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.