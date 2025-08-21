US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Regional Management Corp. $RM

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Regional Management by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,899.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 12,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $355,746.30. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,052,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,581,370.75. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $355,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,578.42. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 36,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,745 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Regional Management from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Regional Management Trading Down 1.2%

Regional Management stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $38.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 45.13 and a quick ratio of 45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $368.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.22 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.58%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

