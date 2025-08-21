US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,871 Shares of Audioeye, Inc. $AEYE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 3,634.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Audioeye were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Audioeye by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Audioeye by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Audioeye by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Audioeye by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Audioeye by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Audioeye

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 8,000 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 146,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,703.85. The trade was a 5.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEYE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Audioeye in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Audioeye Price Performance

AEYE opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Audioeye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 million, a P/E ratio of -34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

