US Bancorp DE Purchases New Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Malley sold 78,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $2,588,729.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,147.14. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 27,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $800,777.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,223.30. This represents a 74.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,686 shares of company stock worth $21,274,787 over the last ninety days. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $33.21 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.46 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KNSA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

