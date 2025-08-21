US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 343 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IVOV

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of IVOV opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
