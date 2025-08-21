US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 343 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IVOV

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IVOV opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.