US Bancorp DE Sells 307 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF $RSPD

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.