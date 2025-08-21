US Bancorp DE Sells 307 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF $RSPD

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

