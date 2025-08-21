Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,956,000 after purchasing an additional 371,049 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $377.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $285.13 and a 52-week high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

