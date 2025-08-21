Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $PMT

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,623,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $140,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $258,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE PMT opened at $12.1750 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.46 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

