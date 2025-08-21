Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bancorp worth $171,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bancorp by 741.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 428,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,665,000 after buying an additional 377,993 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 141,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $9,156,250.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 816,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,938,164.12. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,480. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $157,786 and sold 300,000 shares valued at $19,260,310. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bancorp

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.