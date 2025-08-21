Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,783,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $157,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Autoliv by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.0%

Autoliv stock opened at $119.8840 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Autoliv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

