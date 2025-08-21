Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,189,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of REV Group worth $163,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REVG. High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $59,288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,749,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,203,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter worth $4,842,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 469,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the period.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $50.9070 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REVG. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,058,701.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,635,828.18. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

