Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,062,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Apogee Enterprises worth $141,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $5,535,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 723,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $2,498,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $3,392,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $87.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $346.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.08 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

