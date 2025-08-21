Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,002,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $143,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 30,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,082.36. The trade was a 17.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 18,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $403,346.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,346.52. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,266 shares of company stock valued at $707,582. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.05 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 61.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REYN

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.