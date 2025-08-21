Vanguard Group Inc. Has $145.11 Million Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,087,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $145,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.77. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.63 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

