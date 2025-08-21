Vanguard Group Inc. Has $146.35 Million Stake in Safehold Inc. $SAFE

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,817,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Safehold worth $146,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 27.45%.The company had revenue of $93.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Safehold from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

