Vanguard Group Inc. Has $147.22 Million Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $147,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,205.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total value of $1,942,727.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,478.32. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $335,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,162. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 1.9%

AMR stock opened at $139.4070 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.41 and a 1-year high of $255.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.02.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $2.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

