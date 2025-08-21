Vanguard Group Inc. Has $155.77 Million Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Scholar Rock worth $155,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,647.80. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Reed sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $160,488.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,555.04. This trade represents a 25.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,811. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

