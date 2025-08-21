Vanguard Group Inc. Has $156.34 Million Position in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,529,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $156,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ICL Group by 758.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 196,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 237,704 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

NYSE:ICL opened at $6.2150 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

