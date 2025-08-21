Vanguard Group Inc. Has $156.44 Million Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,796,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $156,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,882,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 255,273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 371,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 178,386 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD stock opened at $16.2760 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

