Vanguard Group Inc. Has $160.42 Million Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,799,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics worth $160,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 208,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

DNLI stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.36. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 217,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,169.78. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 242,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,058.68. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,962 shares of company stock worth $7,520,799. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

