Vanguard Group Inc. Has $161.66 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,083,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ingevity worth $161,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 119.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 112,655.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingevity Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $54.7430 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. Ingevity Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Ingevity Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.
